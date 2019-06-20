Sheriff’s Office To Hold Community Coffee Event In Holland Patent

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office will be holding their next "Sheriff's Community Coffee" event on Friday, June 21st.

It will take place from 8:00 am. until 10:00 a.m. the Holland Patent Agway on Park Avenue in Holland Patent.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says the events brings members of the Sheriff's Office and the community members they serve together to discuss issues and learn more about each other.

Most importantly, the Sheriff’s Community Coffee events are opportunities to build relationships in order to better problem solve with the people in the community.