Sheriff’s Office To Hold Community Coffee Events On Friday

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office will be holding the next in a series Community Coffee events on Friday.

They'll be taking place at the Nice N Easy on Route 12 in Barneveld at 9:00 and at the Adirondack Diner and Lanes on Route 12 at 11:00.

The events are informal conversations over a cup of coffee with members of the Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement and Corrections Divisions.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says the Community Coffee events are opportunities to build relationships in order to better problem solve with members of the community.