As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country and New York state, more businesses are bringing back the masks, including Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford and Destiny USA in Syracuse.

Shoppers are no longer required to wear a mask inside Sangertown or Destiny but they are being 'strongly encouraged' to use one, even if they are fully vaccinated. "The safety of our guests, tenants, and shoppers remains our highest priority," the Pyramid Management Group, which operates both malls, said in an updated policy.

All guests and employees are being asked to perform a self-health wellness check before shopping. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100 or has flu-like symptoms will not be allowed at either property. "In addition, all Pyramid employees will be required to undertake a COVID-19 daily wellness self-checklist before reporting for work."

The social distancing and one way markers will be back to remind everyone to stay 6 feet apart. "Visual reminders have been placed around our centers, along with one-way directional signage to avoid congestion."

Cleaning and sanitizing will be stepped up in common areas, restrooms, seating areas, and in food courts at both Sangertown and Destiny USA. "Our cleaning team will be utilizing new electrostatic sprayers, leveraging the same technology used to clean hospital rooms."

Sanitized Areas

• Entry touchpoints; door handle, ADA operating buttons, panic bars, etc.

• Restrooms

• Escalator handrails, elevators

• All handrails

• All soft seating, benches, and tables in common areas

• Food court tables and chairs

• Mall offices, conference rooms, and break rooms

Shoppers are also being encouraged to take advantage of curbside pickup at both locations.

