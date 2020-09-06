Are you brave enough to sleep with spirits at a hotel in New York that is so haunted you have to sign a waiver to stay? How about on Halloween night?

Nestled in the foothills of the Shawangunk Mountains in the small town of Napanoch, New York is the Haunted Shanley Hotel. The historic Bed & Breakfast is so haunted children aren't allowed to spend the night.

Hotel Fire

The hotel was first built in 1845. It changed owners several times and had to be rebuilt after a fire in 1895. The most notable owner and for whom the hotel is still named was James Shanley, who added a bowling alley, billiard room, and even a barber shop to the building.

The Shanley family was surrounded by tragedy. He and his wife Beatrice had three children, but all died before their first birthday and all are said to still roam the halls.

Abandoned Over a Decade

In 1991, the Shanley Hotel closed its doors and was left abandoned for over 10 years. It's now back open for guests brave enough to spend the night with several spirits.

Many guests have witnessed a woman in period dress wandering through the hallways. She was also known for her fragrant perfume and several people have suddenly smelled a glorious scent that many believe to be Mrs. Shanley nearby. Others have seen the apparition of a little girl and have heard her speaking to them from the shadows of the hallways.

A&E Ghost Hunters

The hotel has been featured on A&E's Ghost Hunters and offers public and private ghost hunts, including on Halloween night if you dare. The special Halloween overnight stay includes access to the most haunted areas in the hotel.

To book a stay you can email bookings@thehauntedshanleyhotel.com or call 845-217-3112. Get more information on pricing and the hotel's haunted history at Thehauntedshanelyhotel.com.