Smoking Could Cost You Over $2 Million During Your Life

A new study shows that smoking cigarettes could cost you almost $2.5 million over the course of your lifetime.

The study was done by WalletHub and it covered various expenses that smokers may have to endure by state.

It also addresses the cost of smoking for the United States. Annually, smoking costs the U.S. over $300 Billion. Most of the cost is medical care and lost productivity.

In New York State, the average smoker will spend over the course of their lives a total of $2,458,044. That amount makes New York the most costly state to live in for smokers.

If you break down the costs, the following factors are included.

Out-of-Pocket Cost per Smoker – $194,899 (Rank: 51st)

– $194,899 (Rank: 51st) Financial-Opportunity Cost per Smoker – $1,708,640 (Rank: 51st)

– $1,708,640 (Rank: 51st) Health-Care Cost per Smoker – $262,289 (Rank: 49th)

– $262,289 (Rank: 49th) Income Loss per Smoker – $276,804 (Rank: 37th)

– $276,804 (Rank: 37th) Other Costs per Smoker – $15,413 (Rank: 44th)

If you break the cost down by year, the average New York smoker will payout over $48,000.

Smoking is the number one cause of lung cancer and kills nearly half a million people, according to the American Lung Association.

To review the full WalleyHub survey you can go to https://wallethub.com/.