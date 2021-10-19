Snow it Begins! First Flakes of the Season Have Arrived in Upstate New York

A week after the peak fall foliage in Upstate New York and temperatures in the 70s, Mother Nature is reminding us what's to come. Frost and snow have arrived for the season turning parts of New York into a Winter Wonderland already.

Colder temperatures have started to arrive at the summit of Whiteface Mountain. As temps dropped into the 40s for most of Central New York on Monday, October 18, it was only 25 degrees with nearly 50mph winds gusts at the top of the mountain.

Cold temperatures are not unusual this time of year at the summit. In 2016, it dropped into the 30s in June. The coldest it's ever been at the summit was -110 with the wind chill in February of 2015.

The cold weather is bringing the first frost of the season too, turning the steps at the Whiteface summit into a winter wonderland.

Frost isn't the only thing arriving in New York. The National Weather Service webcam atop Whiteface Mountain was caked in fresh snow too. Which isn't rare either. The flakes normally arrive in mid-October. Although last year the first snow came earlier, falling on October 5.

Credit - National Weather Service

Central New York may soon start to see some flakes too. Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said there is a chance of plowable snow early in the season. "The severity and frequency of the snow and cold air are likely to let up a bit by mid-December before returning with a vengeance in January," Pastelok said.

If you're a winter sports enthusiast, this is good news. There will be plenty of time for playing in the snow, whether it's gliding down Whiteface or sliding across the white landscape.

Winter Strom Stella Dumped Several Feet of Snow in 2017 How much snow did Stella dump in New York state on March 14, 2017? Anywhere from several inches in the city to several feet.

Snow Blankets Central New York 2018 It wasn't a Stella storm but it was close. Mother Nature hit CNY with a late Winter storm, dumping anywhere from 6 inches to 3 feet of snow in 2018.