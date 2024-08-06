Good news for Clinton residents with a massive sweet tooth...

In what some business owners would deem a bold move, a Utica candymaker has decided to vacate the property they've occupied for the past 8 years to move down the street from another candy store.

"We outgrew our current location and are looking for a fresh start in one of the most picturesque little towns in the Mohawk Valley," they announced on Facebook.

So Sweet Candy Shoppe, which is currently located on Varick Street in Utica, will become neighbors with Dreamy's Candy Shop in Clinton next month.

So Sweet is taking over the former Evolve: Eco Goods store, which is across the road from The Cremeria on College Street - about 350 feet away from Dreamy's Candy.

Throw Utica Coffee in the middle of all 3 and you literally have a Bermuda Triangle of sugary goodness right on the Village Green.

This is also an exciting time for Dreamy's, which is combining both of its store locations on West Park Row. Fans of the chocolate maker have already noticed some renovation work going on to allow for more space to show off their intense collection of sweets - from melts, truffles, freeze-dried candy, chocolate-covered frozen cheesecake slices, and more.

Okay, I admit, I shop there quite a bit... like every Friday. After spending a year studying abroad in Belgium, the chocolate epicenter of the world, I have a whole new appreciation for top-tier quality chocolate.

You have to try Dreamy's chocolate banana truffle once they're back in stock - so good!

But I digress, it will be interesting to see two candy stores operating a 2-minute walk away from one another, let's hope these two boost each other up and turn the Clinton Green into the candy capital of CNY.

Hallmark Channel, are you hearing this? The story writes itself here. Think of the potential...

We have a real-life movie plot unfolding in the heart of historical Clinton, NY, right before the intense holiday season. Think of all the perfectly corny yet cloying titles this potential holiday blockbuster can have.

A Sweet Truce

Sweetened Rivalry

Candy and Chemistry

A Cocoa Kind of Love

Chocolates, Competition, and Courtship

Sweet Hearts: A Chocolate Tale

We had Chevy Chase come to Utica last year to shoot a Christmas movie - so lets get some holiday rom-com stars like Melissa Joan Hart, Mario Lopez, Danica McKellar, Andrew Walker, and Lacey Chabert in the Mohawk Valley stat!

