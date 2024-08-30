Son Charged with Mother’s Murder Following Herkimer Homicide

It is a dark day in Herkimer as a man has been charged with the alleged murder of his mother. Herkimer Police made the announcement Friday.

Police officials say the Herkimer 911 center received a call Thursday, August 30th, 2024 at approximately 11:30 p.m. from a third party to report a possible homicide at 360 Protection Avenue in Stone Ridge Orchards. When officers arrived, officials say they were met at the entrance to an apartment there by a man who made "alarming statements" to police regarding his mother's condition.

Officers then entered the apartment to find a female victim deceased inside her bedroom, according to police. As a result of this startling discovery, the male was then invited back to the police station for a voluntary interview and police say he willingly accompanied an officer to await further conversation with an investigator.

Back at the scene on Protection Avenue, police began canvassing the area and interviewed several other tenants of Stone Ridge Orchards. During the course of the investigation, officials say the scene was processed by HPD Evidence Specialists all while the Investigator interviewed the victim's son at the station. What they learned was truly tragic.

Police say 26-year-old Jeremiah Moore admitted to repeatedly stabbing his mother to death. As a result of the admission, police say Moore was charged with the following.

Murder in the Second Degree (A/Felony)

Assault in the First Degree (B/Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (A/Misdemeanor)

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (A/Misdemeanor)

Following his arraignment, Moore was remanded to Herkimer County Jail without bail. Further details will be released when and if they become available. Herkimer Police Chief Michael Jory thanks the Mohawk Police Department for their assistance at the scene.

New York's 9 Most Dangerous Cities of 2024 Move over, New York City, these Upstate NY metro areas have been crowned the most dangerous cities in the entire state... well, according to housegrail.com Gallery Credit: Megan

New York's 5 Most Common Crimes If you ever wondered what type of crime is most common in New York State, personal injury law firm Gruber Law Offices found out exactly that.

Using the latest statistics from the United States Bureau of Justice, they identified the 5 crimes that are reported most in the state. Gallery Credit: Megan