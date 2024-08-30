Son Charged with Mother&#8217;s Murder Following Herkimer Homicide

Son Charged with Mother’s Murder Following Herkimer Homicide

Herkimer Police via Facebook/ThinStock via Canva

It is a dark day in Herkimer as a man has been charged with the alleged murder of his mother. Herkimer Police made the announcement Friday.

Police officials say the Herkimer 911 center received a call Thursday, August 30th, 2024 at approximately 11:30 p.m. from a third party to report a possible homicide at 360 Protection Avenue in Stone Ridge Orchards. When officers arrived, officials say they were met at the entrance to an apartment there by a man who made "alarming statements" to police regarding his mother's condition.

Officers then entered the apartment to find a female victim deceased inside her bedroom, according to police. As a result of this startling discovery, the male was then invited back to the police station for a voluntary interview and police say he willingly accompanied an officer to await further conversation with an investigator.

Back at the scene on Protection Avenue, police began canvassing the area and interviewed several other tenants of Stone Ridge Orchards. During the course of the investigation, officials say the scene was processed by HPD Evidence Specialists all while the Investigator interviewed the victim's son at the station. What they learned was truly tragic.

Police say 26-year-old Jeremiah Moore admitted to repeatedly stabbing his mother to death. As a result of the admission, police say Moore was charged with the following.

  • Murder in the Second Degree (A/Felony)
  • Assault in the First Degree (B/Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (A/Misdemeanor)
  • Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (A/Misdemeanor)

Following his arraignment, Moore was remanded to Herkimer County Jail without bail. Further details will be released when and if they become available. Herkimer Police Chief Michael Jory thanks the Mohawk Police Department for their assistance at the scene.

New York's 9 Most Dangerous Cities of 2024

Move over, New York City, these Upstate NY metro areas have been crowned the most dangerous cities in the entire state... well, according to housegrail.com.

Gallery Credit: Megan

New York's 5 Most Common Crimes

If you ever wondered what type of crime is most common in New York State, personal injury law firm Gruber Law Offices found out exactly that.

Using the latest statistics from the United States Bureau of Justice, they identified the 5 crimes that are reported most in the state.

Gallery Credit: Megan

The 10 Worst Places To Live In New York State

While New York is certainly home to a plethora of hidden gems and breathtaking sights, Road Snacks has highlighted the state's most undesirable spots.

As for what determines what makes a city or town one of the "worst" places to live, Road Snacks compared 163 cities with 5,000 or more residents, to find those with the lowest median home value, weakest school districts, and highest rates of unemployment and crime. In short, the survey ranked cities and towns based off their economic performance and opportunity for growth, which Road Snacks says impacts the quality of life of its residents.

In the end, these 10 cities were deemed to be the worst New York State has to offer. That said, the company is not calling these cities bad - so if you have an issue, take it up with Road Snacks. We're just reporting their findings.

Gallery Credit: Megan

Filed Under: herkimer, herkimer county, herkimer police, homicide, homicide investigation, murder
Categories: News, TSM, Utica-Rome News, WIBX News

More From WIBX 950