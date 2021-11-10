SpaceX Aims for Night Crew Launch; Ailing Astronaut Now OK

By MARCIA DUNN, AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX is counting down toward a nighttime launch of four astronauts for NASA.

The Falcon rocket is scheduled to blast off Wednesday night from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. That would put the one German and three U.S. astronauts at the International Space Station by late Thursday.

The flight is running nearly two weeks late, after weather and medical delays. One of the astronauts was sidelined last week by an undisclosed medical issue. NASA says the unidentified astronaut is fully recovered.

The launch comes just two days after SpaceX brought four station astronauts back to Earth.

