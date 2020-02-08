(Update: As of 4:45 p.m. customers in the Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley area are reporting that their service has been restored. Check back later for a complete update.)

Spectrum cable operations continue to be down in Upstate New York and the company has now released the cause. Meanwhile, other services are being affected by what seems to be a massive network breakdown.

Communicating through Twitter, Spectrum announced late this afternoon that they are in the midst of a major "fiber optic damage" event. "Services within our northeast region are currently impacted by fiber optic damage. Crews are working to make repairs to restore service as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience."

Services for both television and internet went down on Saturday at about 12 noon. All Spectrum services are down as a result including security, telephone, internet and cable television. The company's website is down and their streaming app also won't work because customers need to be connected to their internet network in order to access the service. Direct TV, according to local customers, are also reporting their service to be down, due to what is being called a "signal loss."

A telecom employee who asked not to be identified told WIBX this afternoon that this is a serious event that is affecting far more than cable television.

What Else Could Be affected?

In addition to television and internet services, Spectrum security and telephone services have also been reported down. Also, businesses which rely on Spectrum internet are experiencing additional outages, especially small businesses. Customers should be aware that some stores in the area will not be able to offer certain services including credit card and ATM processing. Stores that use web based cash registers may also not be able to process transactions. In some areas, cellular phone service is down as a result of the outage. Larger businesses like Walmart and Best Buy are processing transactions as normal.

A local customer who visited Sweet Frog this afternoon located in the Orchard shopping center in New Hartford is not accepting credit cards. Nola's restaurant in Clinton has posted on Facebook that they won't be accepting credit cards (they will accept cash) due to the outage. Meanwhile, the Utica Comets who have a game on Saturday night are reporting that they are completely operational and accepting credit cards, as is Babes and 72 Tavern and Grill in Utica.

WIBX 950 and our Townsquare Media stations are broadcasting over the air. Streaming services are also operating properly.

Check back later for an update.