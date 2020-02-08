Spectrum Cable is Down? Here’s a Tip to Watch Shows

Cable and internet were down for customers of Spectrum in the Mohawk Valley on Saturday preventing television programming, streaming and internet usage. Spectrum now says the outage is being caused by "fiber optic damage."

People on Facebook throughout the region were voicing their displeasure. "What's up with Spectrum? I have no cable or internet and when I call their customer service line they say they're flooded with calls and aren't taking any more," Vinnie complained.

The service went down at around 12 noon and calls to Spectrum went unanswered. A voicemail recording says that they are not taking any additional phone calls because of an unusual heavy call volume. The recording directs customers to their website. Unfortunately, the Spectrum website is also down.

Spectrum customer service is not taking calls from customers at this time because (according to their voice mail) of heavy call volume. As of 3:00 p.m., the company used Twitter to send out a message that the outage in Upstate New York, as well as Maine and New Hampshire are still being repaired.

Spectrum message: Services within our northeast region are currently impacted by fiber optic damage. Crews are working to make repairs to restore service as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.

If you absolutely must watch TV on Saturday, here's a tip: if you have a DVR box and programs have been recorded, give it a try. Chances are because the service is out and your cable box is still working, those recorded programs will play.

Spectrum reported a major outage on Friday that affected much of the northeast. Saturday's outage seems to be similar. Spectrum used Twitter to inform customers that they were aware of the outage and are investigating it.

Google screen shot

Check back for an update. We'll keep trying to reach Spectrum Customer Service.