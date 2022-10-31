A scary situation at Proctor High School in Utica as fight escalated into a stabbing and has left one student with multiple injuries. That student suffered several cuts to his back and hands, police say, but the injuries are not considered life threatening.

Utica Police say teaching staff were notified of the fight in a first floor hallway and as they approached they could see that one of those involved was repeatedly stabbing the other.

Utica police have confirmed to WIBX 950 that both are students at the high school. Thus far, they have only said the suspect was an 18-year-old male and the victim is a 17-year-old male.

"The teachers took immediate action, without regard for their own safety, and attempted to separate the parties," according to a joint news release from UPD and the School District.

Teachers forcibly disarmed the student and took him to a secure area until police arrived. The victim is being treated at a local hospital.

"We are aware that there were several student witnesses to the incident, as well as cell phone videos that were taken during the altercation. We ask that if any of those students wish to come forward to with that evidence, to please contact your Assistant Principal or counselor and they will contact the Utica Police Department. Additionally, if any student is traumatized by the incident, please inform the same officials and any and all assistance will be provided to you.The Utica Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Juvenile Aid Unit are handling the investigation. Charges will be released as soon as the investigation allows," the joint release read.

Also, for the rest of this week at least, the Proctor High School Campus will remain closed, however, classes will continue. Students will not be allowed to exit the school building during free periods or for lunch, official say. The protocol will be re-evaluated next week, they said.

More information, including the identity of those involved, may be released later today.

"The safety and security of our students and staff remains the number one priority, and we will never stop striving to ensure that happens," the joint release from UPD and the school read.

