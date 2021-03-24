It is never too late for you to think about starting a new career. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is encouraging you to start one with them.

Of course like any county job there are requirements and The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is encouraging women and men to apply for their social service exam in order to become a member, in some capacity, of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

The current exam offering is for individuals who wish to seek employment with the road patrol division or the county corrections department. In order to qualify to become a Deputy Sheriff you must register for your exam by the end of business (5PM) on Friday, March 26th, 2021. That does not leave too much time.

There are certain requirements for those wishing to take the exam. Individuals who apply for the exam and the subsequent positions must be 19-years-old or older before the date of the exam. It is also required you have a high school diploma or equivalency, and be a resident of Oneida, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oswego, or Otsego counties. That is an advantage because you can have a great career with a great county law enforcement unit, without residency requirements.

Did you know the STARTING salary for a member of the Sheriff's office is well over $40,000 per year after completion of initial training. If you wish to become a member of the Correctional Division in the county jail you have a little more time. Those interested in that field must be 18 & older and have their registration for the exam complete by end of business on Friday, April 16th.

To apply for these civil service exams and get more information you are encouraged to visit https://oneida-portal.mycivilservice.com/. Your service is greatly appreciated in advance.