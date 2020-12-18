State Panel Approves Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force approved the Moderna vaccine this morning.

Cuomo says the state expects to receive 346,000 doses of the vaccine next week.

Meanwhile, state nursing home residents will start receiving the COVID vaccine on Monday.

Cuomo also said he believes that the state in not destined for a shutdown and that a shutdown is totally avoidable.

Updating today’s numbers -- the statewide COVID positivity rate is just over 5-percent.

Hospitalizations decreased to a total of 6,081 and 120 New Yorkers died from coronavirus yesterday.