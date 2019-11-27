State Police Announce Thanksgiving Holiday Crack Down

State Police will be cracking down on impaired and reckless driving over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Troopers will be using sobriety checkpoints and will also be conducting an underage drinker enforcement.

State Police kicked off the traffic safety initiative on Wednesday at Troop D Headquarters in Oneida.

They were joined by Donna Lynskey, whose 18-year-old son Connor was hit and killed by a drunk driver while walking down a road near the Darien Lake Campgrounds in 2018.