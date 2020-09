State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Monday on Bridgeport-Kirkville Road in the Town of Sullivan.

Troopers say 35-year old Jessie McCombie II of Canastota lost control of his motorcycle on a curve, left the road, drove across a driveway and then struck a utility pole.

McCombie was ejected from the motorcycle.

He was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where he was pronounced dead.

