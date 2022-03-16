State Police: Looking for Family Looking for Ash-Filled Urn Found on Hiking Trail
New York State Police Looking for Family or Friends Missing a Burial Urn
Authorities are asking for help from the public finding the owners or owners of a rather special container discovered on a hiking trail.
In a written release "the New York State Police" says they "are seeking the public's assistance locating the friends and family belonging to a found burial urn."
Troopers say that hikers found a burial urn while on the Stone Bridge Trail in Rockefeller State Park. They brought it to State Police who say, "All normal identifying information has been removed from the urn."
The Rockefeller State Park Preserve in Westchester County is located thirty miles north of New York City. It is part of the former estates of John D. Rockefeller and William Rockefeller families.
Although the urn was located this week there is no indication as to how long it has been on the trail.
Police have not yet said whether they have begun DNA testing on the contents.
Police are asking anyone with information to please call the New York State Police at: (845) 677.7300 and refer to case number: 10570961.
According to consumer data firm Statista, the cremation rate in the United States was approximately 56.1 percent in the year 2020.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
