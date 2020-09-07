State Police Looking For Pickup Truck Stolen From Home In Rome

The search is on for a pickup truck that was stolen from a residence in the City of Rome and whoever stole it.

State Police say the vehicle was taken from a residence in the outer district of Rome between 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 23rd and 5:00 a.m. on Monday, August 24th.

Police describe the truck as a black 2010 GMC Sierra 2500 with a damaged or dented tailgate. It also has damage to the passenger side tail light and a 'Boston Red Sox' home plate sticker on the tailgate.

If anyone has information regarding the stolen truck, they are asked to contact State Police at Troop D Headquarters at 315-366-6000. Please use case reference #9781325.