State Police Make Arrest In 2018 Stolen Handguns Case

State Police have arrested two teens for allegedly trying to break into TBR’s Gun Shop on Plank Road in Remsen.

18-year old Cameron Major of Utica and a 16-year old were charged with attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Major was also arrested in connection with his involvement in burglaries at Gun Works of CNY in Verona and Runnings in Rome in 2018.

Troopers say a total of 14 handguns were stolen from Gun Works and just five have been recovered.

Major was charged with two counts of burglary in connection with those crimes.