New York State Police are mourning the passing of a veteran trooper who died of an illness related to his service in New York City after 9/11.

Captain Christopher Garrow had been serving with the State Police for less than a year when the nation was attacked by terrorists at the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

Captain Christopher Garrow, via New York State Police

In the aftermath, Garrow - then in his mid-20's - was assigned to aid in search and recovery efforts in and around Ground Zero.

New York City Rescue Effort at the World Trade Center

While state police officials did not disclose the exact condition Garrow was stricken with, those who were exposed to the toxic dust and debris from the crumbling towers have experienced various illnesses over the last two decades. Some health impacts were felt immediately, while many others caused longer-term sicknesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Exposure to some of these hazards has been linked to aggravating, contributing to, or causing various short- and long-term health conditions covered by the WTC Health Program, such as: Acute traumatic injuries (like burns, sprains, and fractures);

Aerodigestive (airway and digestive) disorders (like asthma, GERD, and sleep apnea);

Many types of cancers;

Mental and behavioral health conditions (like PTSD, depression, and substance abuse);

Garrow, 47, was from Peru, NY in Clinton County - located in the most north-eastern corner of New York. He spent much of his career with assigned to Troop B in Ray Brook, Acting NYSP Superintendent Steven Nigrelli announced Monday.

NY State Police Troop Map, via NYSPnews.com

Garrow is survived by his wife, Jillian, and two daughters.

Officials said information on Garrow's funeral arrangements would be announced in the near future.

