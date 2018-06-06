State Sells More Than 10,000 Thruway E-ZPass On-the-Go Tags

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York State Thruway Authority says it has sold thousands of E-ZPass tags at toll plazas since the program was launched in February.

Drivers don't have to leave their vehicles when they purchase the E-ZPass On-the-Go tags for $25 in select toll lanes at more than 50 toll plazas along the 570-mile Thruway system.

The purchased E-ZPass must be registered online or by calling the number listed on the package. The $25 cost is credited in full to the customer's account when the tag becomes active in 24 hours.

Officials say over 10,000 of the E-ZPass On-the-Go tags have been sold over the past four months.