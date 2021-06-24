A New York State Trooper is recovering after he was shot responding to a reported domestic dispute in Deposit, NY. Meanwhile, a 44-year-old man is in custody, charged with attempting to kill the officer.

Trooper Ryan Thorp, with State Police for three-years, was shot in the arm when arrived at the scene of the domestic incident call at around 9:00PM on Wednesday night. Officials say Thorp underwent surgery overnight and is in stable condition today.

Scott Mawhiney of Deposit, NY is accused of shooting Trooper Thorp. He was arraigned early Thursday at Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing on one count of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, a Class A-1 felony. Such a felony charge typically involves a deadly act against a member of law enforcement, and is punishable by up to 15 to 40 years in prison.

Mawhiney is being held in the Broome County Jail without bail.

The investigation is continuing.

