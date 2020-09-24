2 Louisville Officers Shot Amid Breonna Taylor Protests

LOUISVILLE, KY - SEPTEMBER 23: Protesters march under an overpass downtown on September 23, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Protesters took to streets after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's announcement to indict only one of the three LMPD officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor during a no-knock raid executed on her apartment on March 13, 2020. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say two Louisville, Kentucky, police officers have been shot and wounded during protests over a lack of charges in Breonna Taylor's death. Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said Wednesday night that one person was in custody. He says one officer was alert and stable and the other is undergoing surgery but is also stable. He says the officers had gone to investigate reports of gunfire when they were shot. He says they’re both expected to recover.

