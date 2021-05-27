Stay Safe On The Water, Sheriff Offers Boater Safety Tips

With a very busy summer boating season expected and just ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is talking boater safety.

Maciol was joined by members of the Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and the Sylvan Beach Fire Department in Sylvan Beach today to address boater safety issues.

Sheriff Maciol spoke about various boater safety issues including the importance of wearing life jackets, the zero- tolerance position they take on those who operate boats while intoxicated, and the requirements regarding those who are mandated to take boater safety courses.

Maciol says as of January 1, 2020, New York Law requires all boat and personal watercraft operators to carry the New York boating safety certificate.

All motorized boat operators born on or after January 1, 1993, are required to carry the New York boater card.

Those born after Jan. 1, 1988 must complete a safety course beginning in 2022.

Those born on or after Jan. 1, 1983 must complete a safety course beginning in 2023 and those born on or after Jan. 1, 1978 must complete a safety course beginning in 2024.

Failure to comply could result in a fine of between $100 and $250.

The law will be phased in over five years. years.

Trooper Jack Keller of the New York State police talked about the increased summer patrols that will be out keeping our roadways safe, with emphasis on DWI enforcement.

And Sylvan Beach Firefighters spoke about additional boater safety issues and stressed the importance of knowing the waterway and the weather forecast before you head out on the lake.