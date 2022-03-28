Message Out of the Bottle: Rock Legend to Play Syracuse in September

Rock icon Sting is set to take the stage at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Tuesday, September 6th, it was announced this morning.

The former Police frontman is embarking on an ambitious international tour, titled the My Songs Tour, which will see him hit more than 60 cities worldwide through the rest of 2022.

Sting’s concert in Syracuse will mark the first time the singer has played an Upstate New York venue since 2017, when he performed at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs.

As a member of The Police, Sting, along with Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers, produced five albums from 1978 to 1983. After the release of 1983’s Synchronicity, the trio agreed to disband to focus on their solo careers. As a solo artist, Sting has released multiple albums and chart-topping singles, including “If You Love Somebody Set Them Free,” “Be Still My Beating Heart,” “Fields of Gold,” and “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You.”

In addition to full-length albums, he has contributed many hit songs to movie soundtracks, garnering an Academy Award nomination in 2000 for the song “My Funny Friend in Me” off The Emperor’s New Groove soundtrack, a Golden Globe Award in 2001 for "Until..." off the Kate & Leopold soundtrack, and recorded the memorable song "All for Love" with Bryan Adams and Rod Stewart for the 1993 film The Three Musketeers.

Sting reunited with The Police in 2007 for a 15-month international tour before going solo once again.

Tickets for Sting at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview go on sale Friday, April 1st at 10 a.m. For more info, visit St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview's website.

