Stony Brook Alum Gets All Star Respect From New York Mets

Baseball is a funny game and a Major League clubhouse can be an interesting place. Respect from veteran players doesn't come easy. Younger players and journeyman are merely taking another guy's job. So, when a 12 year-veteran All Star buys the entire team replica tee-shirt jerseys of your name and number, that's a pretty big honor.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

30 year-old Travis Jankowski played baseball for Stony Brook University and competed in the America East against UAlbany during his tenure. The 2012 first round draft pick has played in 8 MLB seasons, only playing in over 100 games twice. The Mets are Jankowski's fourth team in the last four seasons. Most would say, that qualifies him as a journeyman.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

A few weeks ago, as reported by Anthony DiComo on mlb.com, Jankowski was asked about his contributions off the bench and he responded with a laugh: “No one’s going to be buying my jersey. But I still think there's a big part of what I bring to the table that is very important and very needed to winning teams.”

Twitter Twitter loading...

Indeed they do. That is why Mets teammate and veteran All Star infielder Eduardo Escobar purchased "Jankowski" tee-shirt jerseys for the entire team. “This team, dude,” Jankowski told DiComo. “I’ve never been a part of a team where the people in this clubhouse genuinely care about the person. It’s a really cool vibe in here.”

Twitter Twitter loading...

Does the former Stony Brook standout enjoy the attention? “I didn’t say what I said about the jersey to throw a pity party for myself,” Jankowski said to mlb.com. “It was just kind of to let people know my role on the team, and how I understand my role and I’m happy in my role. But the team ran with it, and it’s awesome. It’s cool to see Max Scherzer, Francisco Lindor and everybody in this clubhouse wearing my jersey. It’s a special feeling.” It is pretty cool and it's also cool to watch I guy that I used to see playing against Coach Mueller and the Great Danes. Travis is certainly an easy guy to root for.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Big Pink The legendary home of Rock N' Roll in West Saugerties, New York known as Big Pink.