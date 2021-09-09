Stores Open and Closed On Thanksgiving in New York State for 2021[LIST]

Now that we're past Labor Day, the fall season is on the top of many minds here in Western New York and New York State.

The weather is ever so slightly turning cooler and we're two and a half months away from the official kickoff of the holiday season with Thanksgiving.

Last year's Thanksgiving was much different than it's normally been, because of the pandemic, as many stores stayed closed. It discouraged crowded stores on the holiday and rewarded essential workers who worked shifts through the pandemic.

If you were hoping for a return to a busy shopping day on Thanksgiving, then this will come as bad news.

Many stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving in 2021 and once again, we will be looking at a Thanksgiving Day that is reminiscent of 20+ years ago, when Black Friday sales started on, well, Black Friday.

Get our free mobile app

Stores used to open between 5 and 8 am on Black Friday when I was a kid. Then it went to midnight on Black Friday. Eventually, it bled into Thanksgiving evening and afternoon.

There are still stores that will be open on Thanksgiving across New York State, however, and it will help if you need any last-minute items for dinner or a party with family and friends.

Here are seven major retailers who will remain closed on Thanksgiving in 2021 and seven retailers who will remain open on Thanksgiving in 2021.

Stores Closed On Thanksgiving 2021 In New York State Here are the stores confirmed to be closed on Thanksgiving in 2021.

Stores Open On Thanksgiving 2021 In New York State Stores that will be open on Thanksgiving in 2021 in New York State.

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.