While many retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday will be in full effect. If you love deep discounts and great deals offered on Black Friday, you'll definitely want to check out these retailers in New York. Wallet Hub surveyed 5,000 deals from 21 retailers to determine who is giving shoppers the best prices,

In order to determine the retailers offering the most money-saving bargains this coming Black Friday, WalletHub surveyed nearly 5,000 deals from 21 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2021 Black Friday ad scans and calculated the average discount that each retailer plans to offer. The average discount was weighted based on the prediscounted price of the item in order to give more credit to the retailers discounting higher-ticket items.

Wallet Hub included the following retailers in its survey:

Academy Sports + Outdoors, Ace Hardware, Amazon, Belk, Best Buy, Big Lots, BJ's, Costco, Dell Home, HP, JCPenney, Kohl's, Lenovo, Macy's, Newegg, Nordstrom, Office Depot and OfficeMax, Overstock.com, Sam's Club, Target, and Walmart.

Here are the 9 stores in New York with the best Black Friday discounts:

9. Target - 22.7% Average Discount

Target has tons of stores across New York State.

8. BJ's - 26.1% Average Discount

BJ's has 45 locations in the state. You can find them all here.

7. Big Lots - 29.2% Average Discount

There are 66 Big Lots locations in New York State, which you can find here.

6. Walmart - 31.6% Average Discount

Walmart operates 81 supercenters and discount stores 16 in New York.

5. Nordstrom - 33.2% Average Discount

There are 18 Nordstrom stores located around the state, including Nordstrom Rack stores. You can locate the closest to you here.

4. Office Depot OfficeMax - 42.8% Average Discount

Office Depot Office Max has 10 stores that are currently open in New York State.

3. Kohl's - 49.3% Average Discount

There are 50 Kohl's stores around New York. Check them all out here.

2. JCPenney - 57.6% Average Discount

JCPenney has 28 stores in New York, which you can see here.

1. Macy's - 58.5% Average Discount

Macy's has 33 stores across New York. You can find one close to you here.

Good luck with your Black Friday deal-hunting and stay safe!

