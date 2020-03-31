Stranded Cruise Ship Hit by Virus Begs Florida to Dock

MIAMI (AP) — Passengers from a cruise ship stranded at sea with coronavirus cases and deaths are pleading with Florida officials to let them disembark. The Zaandam's plans to dock in Florida are still up in the air but have already been rebuked by local officials and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Hundreds of passengers and crew members from the Zaandam have not stepped on dry land for 15 days. The Panama Canal's administrator said he made an exception to allow the ship with coronavirus cases to pass through "for humanitarian reasons.” DeSantis says his state's health care resources are already stretched too thin to take the passengers.