Student Arrested for Making Threat That Caused College to Shelter

New York State Police have made an arrest in regards to the threat of an active shooter and subsequent campus shelter-in-place order last night at Hamilton College in Clinton.

Police arrested 20-year-old Peter A. Howard III, from Louisville, KY and took him into custody without incident. Howard is charged with Making a Threat of Mass Harm, a class “B” misdemeanor, according to NYSP. Howard's hometown, Louisville, was recently in the news as a community involved with a mass casualty - mass shooting.

On Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 5:51 p.m., the New York State Police responded to Hamilton College in the town of Kirkland regarding a potential active shooter threat via an online post on “Jodel”. Jodel, pronounced Yodel, is a social media platform.

Troopers along with members from Hamilton College Security, Kirkland Police Department, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI conducted a thorough search of several campus buildings and determined there was no active threat to students or staff. The shelter-in-place order was lifted, shortly thereafter.

An investigation conducted by investigators from the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation identified Howard as a suspect who is a current student at Hamilton College.

Howard was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the town of Kirkland Court on May 2, 2023, at 6:30 p.m..

The college is holding a press conference at Hamilton College today at 3 p.m. in the Bristol Building's HUB on the first floor to go over details off Sunday's incident.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

25 Not-So-Magical Incidents at Disney Theme Parks From ride malfunctions to guest outbursts and Animatronic fails, these incidents at Disney theme parks were so not Mickey Mouse-approved.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)