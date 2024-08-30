Summer Ends Locally in Utica at Annual Summer Bazaar

The Pizza Fritte will be frying, the games playing and the music will be loud and clear as the unofficial summer comes to a close at the annual Summer Bazaar at Mary, Mother of Our Savior Parish in South Utica this weekend on the corner of Barton Ave (Father Salerno Way) and Genesee Street.

The annual summer event serves as a fund raiser for the parish and Notre Dame Schools, and it serves as the glowing sign that school is about to be back in session. This year's event continues Friday, August 30th, from 4 pm until 10 pm, and Saturday, from noon until 10 pm. The event kicked off on Thursday evening.

Entertainment on Friday night includes Vinyl Logic from 4 'til 6 pm, and Country Justice from 7-10. On Saturday, DJ Craig Farley plays tunes from 1 until 4 pm, Joe LaPaglia and Guest from 4:30 until 6:30, and The Crazy Fools play live from 7-10 pm.

The event features food on the grill, pizza fritte, Cafe Canola food truck, plus beer and wine. There are basket raffles, and the Bazaar Raffle with a $10,000 grand prize. Second Prize is $1,500 and third prize is $1,000. Tickets are $20 each.

Volunteers are still being recruited for cleanup. Organizers ask if anyone has a few minutes to spare and would like to help with Bazaar clean up - it will happen after the 10:30 am Mass on Sunday, September 1st, please meet at one of the dumpsters and someone will be there to direct you.

