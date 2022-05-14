Historic New President Takes Over at SUNY New Paltz

A new president has been announced for SUNY New Paltz that marks several historic "firsts" for the university and sends a clear message on their academic and community goals for the future.

New President in New Paltz, NY

Dr. Darrell P. Wheeler has been named as the next president of SUNY New Paltz. Dr. Wheeler met with outgoing president Donald P. Christian today and was photographed on campus taking in the sights and meeting the students that will be looking to him for leadership starting July 28th.

Dr. Wheeler's Hudson Valley, NY History

Most recently, Dr. Wheeler held the position of provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at nearby Iona College in the Hudson Valley-neighboring Westchester County. It's his vision for the future, however, that seemed to secure his new position as University President in New Paltz, NY.

The Future in New Paltz, NY

There were many factors included in the decision-making process, but interim chancellor Deborah F. Stanley highlighted Dr. Wheeler's missions for equality in both medical and educational systems, specifically for the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities:

SUNY New Paltz has built a reputation of academic excellence, and being welcoming and inclusive, and Dr. Wheeler is poised to continue that legacy. With his passion for creating more equitable systems within higher education and beyond as well as his professional record of admirable institutional governance, we are pleased to have Dr. Wheeler join the SUNY community

History Made in New Paltz, NY

Dr. Wheeler is both the first person of color as well as the first member of the LGBTQIA+ community to be named as a SUNY New Paltz president, and he shared his excitement and mission for the beginning of a new chapter in his career:

As New Paltz’s next President, I will promote the academic opportunities at the University; the prominence and impact of its institutional members (students, faculty and staff); its community and regional relevance; and success in advancing the social mobility of its graduates. My husband Donovan and I are looking forward to getting to know the New Paltz community when my tenure starts this summer.

