SUNY Poly And Herkimer College Announce New Agreement

SUNY Poly and Herkimer College have reached an agreement that provides eight new transfer paths for four baccalaureate programs at SUNY Poly for graduating Herkimer College students.

SUNY Poly interim President Grace Wang and Herkimer College President Cathleen McColgin signed the agreement in a ceremony today at SUNY Poly's Mele Room.

Under the agreement, graduating Herkimer students can seamlessly transfer credits to four undergraduate programs at SUNY Poly, including business, accounting, biology and computer science.