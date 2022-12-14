SUNY CNSE Headed Back to Albany, What Does That Mean for Utica?

What does the future hold for SUNY Polytechnic in Marcy?

Many questions linger after a vote on Tuesday by the SUNY Board of Trustees to reunite the College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE) with the University of Albany.

CNSE has offered programs at SUNY Poly and SUNY Albany for the last several years. Simultaneously, the state has poured tens of millions of dollars in the Marcy campus to construct Quad C (Computer Chip Commercialization Center) and lay the ground work for a chip manufacturer.

The campus is now home to Wolfspeed, which cut the ribbon in April on the world's first and only 200-millimeter silicon carbide chip plant.

Gov Hochul attends ribbon cutting for Wolfspeed in April of 2022 at SUNY Poly in Marcy. (Jim Rondenelli, WIBX) Gov Hochul attends ribbon cutting for Wolfspeed in April of 2022 at SUNY Poly in Marcy. (Jim Rondenelli, WIBX) loading...

It is unclear if Tuesday's vote regarding CNSE and SUNY Albany will impact operations at the chip fabrication facility in Marcy.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says he received a call from state officials on Tuesday describing the call as an effort to rush together a resolution that 'quite frankly makes no sense.' Speaking with WIBX 950 on Wednesday morning Picente continued, 'They ran us through a fire drill yesterday, which I found ridiculous...trying to pacify us and say: 'Oh, this is good for,'"

Going forward, the county executive said he'll be focused on what Governor Hochul says in her state of the state regarding the future of both institutions.

The county executive also said he was 'frustrated' buy the change in course, along with the way some Capital Region officials reacted to the news on social media, Picente added.

Anthony Picente - credit WIBX Anthony Picente - credit WIBX loading...

'Leaders in the Albany area - my colleague the county executive in Albany County (Daniel McCoy), and senators and assemblymen are praising this unification...' Picente said. 'Nobody wants to be poking their neighbor in the eye here...ya know, we celebrate when we land a company from North Carolina or Florida or another state. Now we're competing with neighboring counties and taking things away that are already in place?'

As an example, Picente said, 'We're (Oneida County) celebrating Micron because it's good for us,' Picente said, referring to the economic benefit that would be brought to the region and the state. 'We aren't competing with Onondaga County, we're working with them,' he said.

In October, Micron Technologies announced it would invest up to $100 billion in Clay, NY to build a memory chip manufacturing facility and the largest cleanroom space in the entire United States.

Meanwhile, Mohawk Valley EDGE President Steve DiMeo added, “We intend to hold the Governor and SUNY Board of Trustees to their expressed commitment to make SUNY Poly the premier public polytechnic institution. There is a tremendous level of economic momentum in the Utica-Rome and Syracuse regions with Micron, Wolfspeed, the Air Force Research Laboratory’s investment in quantum computing, the emergence of Innovare Advancement Center as a technology accelerator, and the continued growth of the UAS test site at Griffiss. SUNY Poly should play an integral role in providing academic, research, and collaborative industry partnerships that will fuel the region’s technology based economic resurgence.”

Top 9 Corrupt New York Politicians The resignation of New York Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin is the latest in a long line of political corruption in New York State. Over the past two decades, we here in New York have elected more than 30 current or former politicians to positions where they would later be convicted of various acts of corruption. Here are the Top 9.

$6 Million Dollar New York Home With Mesmerizing Views