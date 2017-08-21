The Rome Police Department has identified the suspect in an early morning homicide in the City of Rome.

Early Saturday morning police responded to the 400 block of Woodrow Ave. for a report of gunfire.

When they arrived police discovered the victim on the ground with wounds believed to be from a firearm.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Thomas E. Sheperd Jr. He was transported to Rome Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Rome Police have learned the suspect fled the scene and has since been identified as 35-year-old Robert Coffin. Anyone with information is asked to contact Rome Police Detective Jeff Lanigan at 315-339-7719. If you know the exact whereabouts of Coffin you are asked to dial 911.

The Mohawk Valley Crimestoppers are offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to his arrest. You can also submit your tips anonymously at the MV Crimestoppers website at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.