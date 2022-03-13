An Oneida County man is under arrest following an argument on Saturday.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says deputies were sent to a home located on Signal Drive in the town of Marshall at approximately 3:31am on Saturday, March 12, 2022. According to the report there was a physical domestic dispute in progress.

At the conclusion of their investigation deputies took 26-year-old Kenneth N. Sweet of Marshall into custody and charged him with the following:

Menacing in the 3rd Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (Class A misdemeanor)

Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Harassment in the 2nd Degree (violation)

No additional incidents or injuries were reported during the arrest.

Sweet was brought to the Law Enforcement Building of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and processed. He was then taken to the Oneida County Jail pending a court appearance.

The New York State Unified Court System defines domestic violence as "a pattern of behaviors used by one partner to maintain power and control over another partner in an intimate relationship. It may be sexual assault. It may be physical abuse. But, it does not have to be either. A victim can be controlled or terrorized by many different tactics like emotional abuse, economic abuse, physical abuse, and threats and intimidation."

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

