Syracuse Announces Game Day Health Protocols For Basketball Games

Syracuse University is announcing updated health protocols for the upcoming basketball season and the remaining two home football games that are scheduled.

While the vast majority of the current guidelines remain in effect, there is one change that will have an impact on families with children under the age of 12.

Effective immediately:

Individuals under the age of 12 no longer need to provide proof of a negative test upon entry.

Individuals ages 12 and older are required to demonstrate proof of vaccination or a negative test upon entry.

Masking continues to be required for all patrons ages 5 and up (regardless of vaccination status), except while actively eating or drinking.

Syracuse Athletics is strongly encouraging fans attending home football games to visit one of five pre-screening locations before entry to the stadium.

For men's and women's basketball games, the COVID-19 vaccine or test verification process will take place at the Stadium entry gates. There will be no pre-screening tents available.

Fans are asked to arrive at the gates early and be prepared with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test and a matching photo ID. No COVID testing will be available on site.

Fans ages 12 and up who are not able to provide proof of full vaccination or a valid negative COVID-19 test will not be allowed to enter the stadium. Over-the-counter test kit results will not be accepted.

A printed copy or digital version of proof of full vaccination or negative test results and valid government-issued identification with a photo must be presented to stadium staff upon entry.

The New York State Excelsior Pass will also be accepted.

