Let's be honest, the Christmas classic "It's a Wonderful Life" is considered one of the greatest movies of all time. One family from Syracuse New York decided to make a replica of the movie in LEGO form. Did LEGO respond and make the set a reality?

Meet Jason Middaugh. Jason and his family live in Marcellus. Jason and his daughter Jane decided to create a “It’s a Wonderful LEGO Life” set to celebrate the movie’s 75th anniversary. We reported on this story last year, and were truly blown away at the attention to detail that they did with the LEGO set. We have some photos below.

Jason told syracuse.com at the time that he and his daughter started the project just for fun, but then got serious after visiting the It’s A Wonderful Life Museum in Seneca Falls:

“We went and visited the museum and we said we built this (version of the Bailey Brothers loan building) and kind of loaned it to them and the reaction was so great,” Middaugh recalled. “We went back to the drawing board and created the house from the movie and the bridge and all the characters.”"

How did this family try and make it an official LEGO set? There is a website where you can vote on LEGO ideas, and once it has enough votes, LEGO actually considers it.

LEGO did respond to this set. They first congratulated the family for reaching 10,000 supporters on LEGO Ideas. However, here's where their decision went:

Our team has thoroughly considered the possibility of releasing this project as a LEGO set according to the criteria of the LEGO Review. Unfortunately, the LEGO Review Board has decided that we will not produce this project as a set. Thank you for the passion and creativity that went into this project, and to all of you who voted so that we would have the opportunity to consider this as a potential LEGO set. We’re sorry to deliver this disappointing news."

Even though the news is disappointing, you can still buy pieces to build your very own set at bricklink.com.

