UPDATE: Syracuse Police Locate Two Missing Children

UPDATE: Syracue Police have announced they discovered the two missing boys reported missing. Police had said they suspected them to be in a run-away situation. They have been found safe.

The Syracuse Police Department is looking for the public's help to locate two missing boys.

Syracuse Police took to their Facebook page to announce they are currently searching for two young boys as a missing person investigation has been opened.

Police say they are looking for 11-year-old Tommy Bell and 9-year-old Tarvies Bell who left their residence at 118 Morgan Avenue late last night.

Police believe this may be a run-away situation and they are asking people to please keep an eye open and be on the lookout. Anyone with information can contact Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5200.

