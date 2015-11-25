Syracuse University Appeal Of NCAA Sanctions Rewarded

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) The NCAA has lessened its punishment of Syracuse University, reducing the penalty of lost basketball scholarships by four.

The NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee ruled that the total reduction of scholarships will be eight over four years rather than 12.

The decision was announced Wednesday.

The sanctions were imposed in March after a long-term investigation of the athletic department by the NCAA Committee on Infractions and the school appealed.

The NCAA did, however, uphold its decision to vacate all men's basketball wins in which an ineligible player participated from 2004 through 2012.

Coach Jim Boeheim also has appealed a nine-game suspension that is to commence at the start of Atlantic Coast Conference play in December.

That appeal is still pending, the university said in a statement.