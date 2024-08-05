One of Upstate New York’s Most Beloved Coaches Passes Away

When you say the name Pete Curley almost everyone from the Notre Dame community and the Upstate New York basketball community knows who you're talking about. He was not only one of the greatest coaches around, he was no doubt one of the best humans around.

Curley was born in 1946 in Meriden, Connecticut but for much of his life called Central New York home. He was an Air Force veteran who served in Southeast Asia and was discharged as a Sergeant in 1972. He was a dedicated family man and true Catholic. He was a longtime parishioner at Our Lady of Lourdes Church where he married his wife Suzanne in 1970. Both he and his wife were highly active in the Catholic School system, especially Lourdes School and Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School. As announced on the Notre Dame Facebook page,

Pete was a pillar of the ND community and one of our most ardent supporters. He was on our basketball coaching staff and had an immeasurable impact on student athletes for over 20 years.

Pete's daughter Bridget is a teacher at Notre Dame and he also leaves behind his son Christopher. When he wasn't dedicating his time to his beloved volunteer efforts, Pete was somewhere by the water. As mentioned in his obituary,

When Pete wasn't busy serving his community, or caring for his family, you may find him relaxing by a body of water somewhere. Whether it was growing up on the shore, visiting Myrtle Beach with his daughter, swimming in his son's pool or going on 23 cruises with his wife, Pete always felt at home by the water and didn't mind the tan that came with it.

For those who knew him, they were always greeted with a smile and you always felt like the most important person in Pete's life when he said hello. To know him was to know a remarkable human and he will be truly missed. The family asks in lieu of flowers remembrances in Pete's name may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org. Rest in Peace Coach Curley.

US News & World Report 2024: Central NY's Best High Schools U.S. News & World compared data of the nearly 25,000 high schools across the country to determine the best of the best. While the top 10 schools here in New York State were all from the NYC School District, here's how some CNY schools ranked in the annual report. Gallery Credit: Megan

New York's Best High Schools: 2024 Top 10 List U.S. News & World Report released the 2024 list of the best schools in New York State. Here's all the public high schools that made the top 10.

The top school in the state also secured a spot on the list of the 25 best high schools in America. Gallery Credit: Megan