Taberg Man Arrested After Argument Leads To Stabbing

A Taberg man is under arrest following a confrontation that began as a verbal argument and turned violent.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Michael Edick is accused of stabbing 27-year-old Cody Cadrette two times with a pocket knife.

Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Officials say Cadrette sustained stab wounds to his stomach and chest. He was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for injuries considered not to be life threatening.

Edick was arrested and charged with Felony Assault.