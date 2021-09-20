Take a Sneak Peek of ‘Nightmare Alley’ Filmed in Buffalo, New York

Is it a beast or is it a man? You'll have to watch 'Nightmare Alley,' the movie that was filmed in Buffalo, New York to find out.

The action-thriller stars Bradley Cooper, who plays an ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people, and Cate Blanchett, a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is. The two team up to con people out of their money in the twisted film that is set to hit theaters on December 17.

The movie also stars Toni Collette, Rooney Mara, Richard Jenkins, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman, and David Strathairn. Directed by Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley is actually a re-adaptation of the William Lindsay Gresham novel not a remake of the 1947 film.

Guillermo del Toro was in Buffalo scouting scenes back in 2019 and asked for culinary suggestions when he and the crew came back to town.

When filming began in the winter of 2020, the crew enjoyed some Italian food at Osteria 166 on Franklin Street in Buffalo. According to restaurant owner Nick Pitillo, they ordered Nina's Ravioli, named after his 82-year-old grandmother. "They asked us to personally thank Nani for making the raviolis," said Alyssa Sumers, Osteria's General Manager.

Before leaving the crew left their thanks on an Osteria 166 menu.

"Grazi Noni!," producer Miles Dale wrote.

"Thanks for a great meal!" Cooper scrawled on the menu next to del Toro's signature and caricature drawing.

Watch the trailer for Nightmare Alley above and see if you can spot any Buffalo landmarks. I'm guessing the scene with all the snow was shot in Buffalo since they don't have any of the real stuff in Hollywood.

