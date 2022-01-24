Tax Filing Season is Open, File Your Returns for Free

It’s that time of year again, tax filing season is here.

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance has begun processing income tax returns, including those submitted using the Free File software on the Tax Department website.

If your 2021 incomes is $73,000 or less, you can file both your New York state and federal returns at no cost using free file.

Last year, nearly 255,000 taxpayers used the software, saving a combine d $51 million In tax preparation fees.

“I encourage all eligible taxpayers to take advantage of Free File—a secure and efficient way to file and reap significant savings,” said Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller. “Each year, more New Yorkers discover and extol the benefits of this service.”

Officials say to request direct deposit, which is the easiest, fastest way to get your refund.

“I used Free File again this year. The software had all my information saved from last year. It was even easier the second time.” — Marcela V., Bronx, NY

“It took me less than an hour to complete my return using the Free File program. I saved $250 and got my refund quickly. I’ll be using this software again next year.” — Veronica O., Buffalo, NY

“For years, I paid someone else to do my taxes. Then I tried Free File. Now I’m kicking myself for not doing it sooner. I’ll save $300 every year.” — Owen D., Albany, NY

If you’re not eligible to Free File, you can earn about other e-file options

