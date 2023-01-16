Teacher At Prestigious New York State School Sent Naked Videos To Child

A Hudson Valley teacher from a 100-year-old school confessed to sending sexual videos to a child.

A former New Rochelle teacher pleading guilty to trying to send sexually explicit messages and videos to a 15-year-old boy, NewsSource confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.

Mariela Barajas, 23, of Mount Vernon, New York was charged in January 2022 with disseminating indecent material to minors in the first degree, a felony.

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office made the arrest following an investigation, with assistance from the Mount Vernon Police Department and New Rochelle Police Department.

New Rochelle, New York High School Teacher Arrested

Barajas was arrested while teaching at the Catholic all-boys Salesian High School in New Rochelle, New York.

"While employed at the New Rochelle school, in December 2021 and January 2022, Barajas engaged in a series of sexually explicit conversations with the male victim on Instagram and Snapchat. During the conversations, the defendant sent the victim naked videos of herself engaged in sexual acts," the Westchester County District Attorney's Office stated in a press release.

It's expected Barajas will be sentenced to five years probation when she is sentenced in April. She will also have to register as a sex offender.

Salesian High School is a private high school for boys in New Rochelle, New York.

A Hudson Valley teacher from a prestigious school is accused of sending sexual videos to a child.

The school was established in 1920.

"We are an all-boys Catholic school located in New Rochelle, New York that is rooted in the principles and teaching of St. John Bosco. Our 100-year tradition is based on reason, religion, kindness and the presence of educators among students," the school states on its website.

