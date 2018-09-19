Teacher In Upstate NY Resigns Over Syllabus Controversy

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — A teacher in upstate New York has resigned after he handed out a syllabus that contained profanity and language some considered offensive.

Cesar Olivares faced backlash at Poughkeepsie High School for including "if you can afford your phone bill/expensive sneakers then you or parents can afford to buy a notebook." The Poughkeepsie Journal reports he also used profanity when describing grades for poor work.

Olivares was hired as a social studies teacher in January 2017. He still had probationary status when he resigned on Sept. 7. He could not be reached for comment.