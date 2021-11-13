Ten Sites in New York Open for Children’s COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 vaccination sites are now open statewide for children ages 5 through 11. There are now ten sites offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children. This vaccine is endorsed by the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force in keeping with the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of this posting the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the only one recommended for children in this age group.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says that 50,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received the first dose of the vaccine. This state sites are intended to complement vaccines available to clinics, pharmacies, pediatric offices, and health departments throughout the state.

In a written release Gov. Hochul said, “Since this 5 to 11 year-old age group became eligible, we have been encouraging parents to reach out to their pediatricians and local health providers to set up vaccine appointments and now I'm directing our state mass vaccination sites to open their doors to the youngest and most recently eligible New Yorkers."

The following sites will administer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible children:

The Great New York State Fair - Art and Home Center, Syracuse

SUNY Old Westbury: Clark Athletic Center, Glen Head

Crossgates Mall (former Lord & Taylor store, Upper Level), Albany

Aqueduct Racetrack, South Ozone Park

Rochester Educational Opportunity Center, Rochester

Medgar Evers College, Brooklyn

Bay Eden Senior Center, Bronx

New York National Guard Armory, Yonkers

SUNY Stony Brook, Stony Brook

University at Buffalo Sough Campus, Buffalo

Appointments for these sites can be made by visiting: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

The State has set up a website for frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for children. More information is available at: ny.gov/VaxForKids.

