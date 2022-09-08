Throughout the storied history of the NFL's Super Bowl games, New York football teams have had a few chances to play for the Lombardi Trophy.

The stories, and levels of success, range greatly. New York teams have dominated, New York teams have been dominated, but more times than not, they're locked in close-scoring games, defensive battles, and everyone's favorite...slugfests.

Get our free mobile app

From Joe Namath and his guarantee of a Jets victory, to Scott Norwood's wide right field goal, to the Giants beating the unbeaten Patriots, New York football teams have been part of some of the most notable Super Bowl games in the history of the storied match.

With Super Bowl LVI around the corner, let's look back before we look forward. Here are ten times New York teams made it to the Super Bowl, and the stories surrounding the teams when they kicked off in the big game.

Ten Times New York Football Teams Played for the Super Bowl The Giants, Jets and Bills have all made it to the NFL's highest peak, but not every team was good enough to win. Here are ten times NY teams played for the Super Bowl.

These Seven Super Bowl Champions Have Capital Region Ties The Capital Region has seen its fair share of champions in the world of sports. Here are seven football players and coaches who have ties to the Capital Region, all of whom lifted the Lombardi Trophy as a Super Bowl champion.