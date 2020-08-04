Tenney Gets Endorsement From NY State Troopers PBA

With the Congressional race for NY-22 well underway former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has received a big endorsement from the New York State Police union.

Tenney's campaign announced the endorsement Monday saying the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association has selected her as their choice for the NY-22 representative.

The Republican lost her seat to Congressman Anthony Brindisi in the 2018 mid-term elections and now she's looking to get it back. Tenney said of the endorsement,

It is a privilege to stand with the New York State Troopers and all law enforcement – who protect and serve our communities so well. Our campaign is thankful for the New York State Troopers PBA's support and we will work tirelessly to live up to that trust. I have fought for our brave police and worked to secure what they need to effectively do their jobs. Unfortunately, radicals are pushing dangerous policies that will harm our communities and prevent the police from doing their important work.

The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association serves over 6,000 members throughout New York State and ensures their rights are protected and works to help members effectively serve the community.

In the release from the Tenney campaign announcing the endorsement the President of the Troopers union made the following statement.

Claudia Tenney is by far the best choice for New York's 22nd Congressional District. Throughout her career, Claudia has stood with the Troopers and law enforcement for safer communities and a tough but fair criminal justice system. Claudia has stood up against the dangerous and radical 'defund the police' movement and its enablers in Washington and the failed bail reforms in New York. Law enforcement has a friend and ally in Claudia Tenney and we need her in Congress.

The Tenney campaign followed up with citing examples of Brindisi's record they claim show a lack of support for law enforcement including his support of House bill H.R.7120.

Tenney will face Brindisi in an NY-22 rematch on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.