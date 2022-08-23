CNY Primary Election Results

Polls close at 9:00 p.m. Check back for updates. Note numbers are being posted as they come, so tallies are currently incomplete.

Below are results from the August 23rd Primary Election for Congressional candidates in Central New York.

In the 21st District, essentially New York's North Country, incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik will face the winner of the Democrat primary.

New York 21st Congressional District

Democrat

  • Matt Castelli - 15,628
  • Matt Putorti - 3,576

Current NY-22 Representative Claudia Tenney is running the redrawn 24th Congressional District. She faces a familiar foe in George Phillips, whom she has defeated in previous GOP primary elections for the party nod. Also, Mario Fratto hopes to knock-off the well-known Tenney - who has the backing for former President Donald Trump.

The in the redrawn 22nd district, there are six candidate vying for two lines.

New York 22nd Congressional District

Republican  (100% of districts reporting)

  • Steve Wells - 9,896
  • Brandon Williams - 13,868

Democrat (100% of districts reporting)

  • Sarah Klee Hood - 9,310
  • Chol Majok - 3.050
  • Francis Conole - 10,277
  • Sam Roberts - 3,440

New York 24th Congressional District

Republican

  • Claudia Tenney - 12,027
  • Mario Fratto - 9,188
  • George Phillips -1,474

Other notable races around Upstate New York:

In the 23rd Congressional District, the controversial Carl Paladino is running against the Chairman of the New York State Republican Party, Nick Langworthy. Both candidates have been supporters of former President Trump, however, he did not endorse either in the race. Paladino does have the backing of incumbent Congresswoman Stefanik.

  • Carl Paladino - 20,268
  • Nick Langworthy - 21,133

In the 19th District, there is a special election to replace Democrat Antonio Delgado, who left his seat to become NY Governor Kathy Hochul's Lieutenant Governor.

  • Republican Marc Molinaro - 59,011
  • Democrat Pat Ryan - 63,256

